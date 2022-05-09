Following hugely successful sell-out tours in 2019 and 2021, Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody returns to Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, May 21.
The sensational tribute show stars internationally-renowned Freddie Mercury impersonator Thomas Crane and his band Bohemian Rhapsody, and celebrates the 50th anniversary of the British supergroup and all of their greatest hits.
Crane has been performing his tribute to Freddie Mercury for 30 years, having been a fan of Queen since his teenage years growing up in Edinburgh.
"As soon as I heard Freddie's voice I fell in love with their music," he said.
"I had the denim jacket, the bleached jeans and the white T-shirt."
Crane moved to Australia in 1988 and began playing in bands, and started his tribute show in 1991 after performing as Freddie at a friend's 40th birthday party.
He gained national attention on Australia's Got Talent in 2011, earning rave reviews from the judges.
"My God, Freddie Mercury is alive and well he would have been very proud of that vocal performance," Molly Meldrum said, while Dannii Minogue called Crane's performance the best Freddie Mercury impersonation she had ever seen, and Brian McFadden dubbed him a "great singer and amazing showman".
Crane said the Academy Award-winning biopic Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) has introduced Queen's music to a whole new audience, with fans of all ages coming along to the shows.
Crane said he's looking forward to the show at Cessnock after what has been a difficult couple of years in the entertainment industry.
"It has been pretty hard, but we're getting back on track," he said.
Crane drives a van from show to show, kitted out with all the equipment.
"It's quite full-on behind the scenes - the guys fly in for the shows, some of them have 4am flights - and with the work that goes into the costumes, and the arrangements.
"The easy part is getting on stage and singing the songs."
Crane and the band will work their way through the decades of Queen's greatest hits, with We Will Rock You, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Are The Champions, Radio Ga Ga, A Kind of Magic, I Want To Break Free, Another One Bites the Dust and of course, Bohemian Rhapsody, among the songs you will hear.
The show aims to recreate the visual excitement, sound and stage energy as witnessed at a Queen concert.
"Everything is here, right down to the trademark cheeky banter and singing contests between Freddie and his audience," Crane said.
"Bohemian Rhapsody manage to take everything that made a Queen show unique, and bring it back to life before your very eyes and ears."
The show starts at 8pm. Tickets are on sale at the CPAC box office, by phoning 4993 4266 or online at cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
