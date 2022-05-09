The Advertiser - Cessnock
Queen Bohemian Rhapsody, featuring Thomas Crane, is coming to Cessnock Performing Arts Centre

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
May 9 2022 - 1:00am
GREATEST HITS: Internationally-renowned Freddie Mercury impersonator Thomas Crane stars in Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody.

Following hugely successful sell-out tours in 2019 and 2021, Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody returns to Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, May 21.

