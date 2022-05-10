Few could argue that Cessnock's aged population owes a debt of gratitude to Ted Jackson.
For more than three decades Mr Jackson had been at the forefront of boards that have established second-to-none facilities for the city's aged at a variety of locations that contribute to their wellbeing.
Mr Jackson has recently retired from the aged care arena after a career spanning 53 years that began in administration at Cessnock Hospital.
He spent the past 26 years as chief executive officer/managing director of Northern Coalfields Community Care Association (NCCCA) which oversees aged care facilities including Jacaranda Grove, Abernethy Nursing Home and Mountain View Lodge.
These locations provide varying levels of aged care services aimed at meeting the personal and clinical needs of residents in a compassionate and caring manner.
The association's direction is to provide residential aged care services within the Cessnock local government area and to identify and develop community facilities, home services as well as supporting independent living accommodation.
Mr Jackson helped guide the establishment of Jacaranda Grove Retirement Village offering 52 high-care (Abernethy Nursing Home), 42 low-care (Jacaranda Grove Hostel) and 10 self care /independent living units.
Then there is Mountain View Lodge Hostel, a 45-place low-care facility, Buckland Avenue with eight self-care units (which is a joint venture partner with Housing NSW with the Department of Family Community Services).
Cessnock Home Care and Support Services was also formed as a vehicle to promote services in the home for the local community.
In addition to his involvement with aged care was Mr Jackson's drive to convert the former Cessnock PCYC as a centre of excellence to provide better support facilities for the aged and community in general. The centre opened in February 2019.
Adding to his work in the aged care sector, Mr Jackson was highly involved with with Cessnock District Health Benefits Fund (now trading as Hunter Health Insurance) which initially aimed at providing a caring and affordable health fund for the area's mining workforce. The fund started operating from Cessnock Hospital before moving to its current location in Vincent Street.
Born in Cessnock, Mr Jackson attended Cessnock West Primary School and Cessnock High School and worked at various Commonwealth Bank branches before moving to administration at Cessnock Hospital.
Mr Jackson was named Cessnock's Senior Citizen of the Year at the 2020 Australia Day awards in recognition of his work to advocate for better support for the aged.
All in all his contribution to the Cessnock community spans 53 years.
