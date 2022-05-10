Unlocking the Past: Chinaman's Hollow has a deep, rich history

By 1926 the oval was fenced and had a locked gate to prevent unauthorised use. This did not faze one local, who regularly snuck their dairy cow onto the oval to use it as a handy field. The cricketers were mightily annoyed at the cow's presence on their pitch, along with its droppings. An additional problem was that the errant cow refused to move, leading to a human-bovine standoff. Unfortunately, the historical record does not tell us who won!