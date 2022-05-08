Early voting for the 2022 federal election opens on Monday for people who can't make it to a polling booth on May 21.
More than 500 early voting centres - including Cessnock Performing Arts Centre and Kurri Kurri Senior Citizens Centre - will be in operation across Australia during a two-week early voting period.
The Australian Electoral Commission is urging voters to plan their vote, with Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers outlining the range of COVID-19 safety measures in place.
"Australian elections are in-person events - once every three years the country comes together in a transparent and secure environment to have their say," Mr Rogers said.
"If you can vote on election day then that's what you should do. However, if your circumstances might prevent you from doing that then you need to think about the early voting options available, and vote according to your circumstances.
"Australians have been living with COVID for more than two years now. For most people you're visiting the shops regularly, attending events or taking public transport - voting centres will have more protections in place than most areas of society."
The Cessnock and Kurri Kurri early voting centres will be open this week Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm and Saturday from 9am to 4pm; then from 8.30am to 5.30pm next Monday to Thursday, and until 6pm on Friday, May 20.
Other nearby prepoll centres include Maitland City Salvos at Rutherford; Living Hope Church of Christ, East Maitland; Pasterfield Sports Complex, Cameron Park; and Singleton Youth Venue.
The Cessnock local government area is split across two federal electorates - Paterson (which covers the area from Neath Hill to Kurri Kurri and beyond), and Hunter.
If you're not sure which electorate you live in, check your suburb here.
