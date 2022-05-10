Inquiry into regional health finds systemic change is needed

A parliamentary inquiry into regional health in NSW has found the current situation is "unacceptable" and that systemic change is needed.
The committee handed down its report last Thursday, making 44 recommendations to address the challenges facing the provision of health services in regional, rural and remote NSW, including a funding model review, recruitment and retention strategies and a renewed focus on workplace culture.
The committee held 15 hearings involving 220 individual witnesses and more than 700 submissions over almost two years, with stories of lack of staff, excessive wait times and medical errors among those heard.
The inquiry has flagged the need for change and local MPs are calling on the government to act as a matter or urgency.
"The inquiry was an incredibly important opportunity for the people of regional NSW to tell government, what we that live out here, already knew about the failing health system," Cessnock MP Clayton Barr said.
"Sadly, the constant shift to centralise all health services, means that the regions and smaller communities always lose services.
"I want to emphasise that the NSW Health system is thousands of millions of dollars worse off in 2022 than it was in 2011, because funding increases have not kept pace with inflation.
"The money that this government has chosen to save in efficiency dividends has been used to build stadiums, tunnels and toll roads in Sydney, while our hospitals and populations suffer."
Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison called on the government to act urgently to address staffing issues at rural and regional hospitals.
"We have a brand new hospital at Maitland, but the nurses and other health staff have been pushed to breaking point due to a lack of funding," Ms Aitchison said.
"Fundamentally we have an issue where we don't have enough GPs due the failure of the Morrison Government to recruit or find GPs which places more pressure on emergency departments."
Committee chair Greg Donnelly MLC said many of the issues raised in the report are not new.
"While recognising that the provision of health services to an area as large as rural, regional and remote New South Wales is challenging and complex, throughout this inquiry the committee heard repeatedly about individuals and families let down by the health system," Mr Donnelly said.
"The committee heard stories of emergency departments with no doctors; of patients being looked after by cooks and cleaners; of excessive wait times for treatment; and of misdiagnoses and medical errors.
"This evidence is by no means a reflection on the NSW Health staff working tirelessly in challenging circumstances; rather it is an indictment of the health system that has allowed this situation to develop.
"However, the current situation facing the residents of rural, regional and remote New South Wales can and should not be seen as acceptable."
Mr Donnelly said a significant focus on governance, including at the ministerial level, was key to the reforms needed to bring about the necessary systemic change.
"Important recommendations include a review by NSW Health into the current funding models for all rural and regional Local Health Districts in order to identify any service delivery gaps and provide any recommendations for funding increases; the development and implementation of a 10-Year Rural and Remote Medical and Health Workforce Recruitment and Retention Strategy; the establishment of a Health Administration Ombudsman; and a renewed focus on workplace culture within the rural and regional Local Health Districts.
"Other recommendations in the report seek to address issues such as communication and community engagement; remuneration and employment conditions for nurses and midwives; rural training to build the local workforce; the Isolated Patients Travel and Accommodation Assistance Scheme (IPTAAS); the use of virtual care or 'telehealth'; specific improvements for identified sectors including oncology, palliative care and maternity services; and the development of the next Rural Health Plan."
Mr Donnelly concluded that there is "much work to be done across so many areas".
"In order to ensure that focus and momentum for change is not lost, the committee has recommended a further inquiry to report on the progress and developments that have been made to address the matters raised in the report in two years' time," he said.
The NSW Government welcomed the report on Thursday and will provide a formal response to the parliamentary inquiry within the coming months.
It reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening healthcare in rural and regional NSW, after investing $900 million to rural and regional health capital works in the 2021-22 financial year, followed by a $500 million funding boost (including $111.5 million for Cessnock Hospital) in November last year.
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said priority areas will include strengthening the rural and regional health workforce; improving access to health services through increased transport and accommodation support; working with the Federal Government to expand and integrate primary care models, including the GP workforce; and to build on community engagement and the understanding of available services in the regions.
Ms Taylor said the inquiry shone a light where it needed to, hearing directly from rural and regional communities, patients, their families and healthcare workers.
"To those who shared their deeply personal experiences, thank you. The NSW Government has listened and accepts that there is a need to do more to improve patient care in regional and rural locations," Ms Taylor said.
"Implementing bold new measures to attract key health workers to work in our regional health facilities and retaining that workforce will be a key focus of mine - everything is on the table when it comes to improving health outcomes in rural and regional NSW."
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
