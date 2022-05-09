The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Advance Greater Cessnock's Support Local campaign receives $150,000 from Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program

Updated May 9 2022 - 11:29pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPPORT: Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal, Hunter Region Business Hub business advisor Troy White, Cessnock Business Chamber president Clint Ekert and council's economic development and tourism manager Tony Chadwick.

Cessnock City Council has obtained a $150,000 grant under the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program to strengthen its Support Local campaign in the 2022/23 financial year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.