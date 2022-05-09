Cessnock City Council has obtained a $150,000 grant under the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program to strengthen its Support Local campaign in the 2022/23 financial year.
An initiative of council's business brand, Advance Greater Cessnock, Support Local started in May 2020, using social media to promote local businesses and raise awareness about the importance of shopping local.
The funding boost will take the campaign to a new level with the introduction of the Product Champion Program. As part of the program, council will work closely with local business chambers to identify and mentor new and innovative start-ups to help them reach their full potential.
Council also plans to showcase areas of growth to investors in key industries as a push to attract new businesses to Greater Cessnock.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said this program would allow council to actively engage with local businesses and assist them with promotion, future development, skills and training.
"The stronger our businesses are, the more prosperous our entire region will be, which will lead to more employment opportunities for our people," Cr Suvaal said.
"By focusing on investment attraction we can bring new entrepreneurs to our area, which will help to strengthen the local economy."
The campaign will also encourage local businesses to connect with Advance Greater Cessnock through its dedicated business portal at www.advancecessnock.com.au and its Facebook page.
The 2022/23 Support Local campaign will kick off in July.
