Janet Murray (Greens)
Age: 60
Occupation: Retired engineer, part-time assistant winemaker
Background: I was retrenched as manager of the blast furnace department when the steelworks shut down. It's not a good feeling, and I will work hard to ensure workers in the Hunter are supported in the transition away from fossil fuel. I continued to apply my engineering skills in the not-for-profit sector. I managed improvements at Kurri Preschool, upgraded the high school canteen kitchen and improved the food served at my mother's aged care facility. For close to 30 years, my husband and I have worked on reducing our impact on the environment. It's time for government to transform our economy to ensure our environment is safe for future generations.
Dan Repacholi (Labor)
Age: 39
Occupation: Fitter and turner
Background: We've been ignored by the Liberal and National government for the past decade. We need and deserve a big voice that's going to stand up and fight for our fair share, which is why I've decided to run for Hunter. Having worked for years in the mining industry and chosen to raise my family right here in the Hunter, I'm acutely aware of the issues that we face. Stagnant wages, job insecurity, rising cost of living and cuts to Medicare are all big issues. Labor will also deliver same job, same pay laws to stop labour-hire companies ripping off workers.
Victoria Davies (Animal Justice Party)
Age: 63
Occupation: Registered nurse
Background: I am a registered nurse of 35 years now working in an emergency department, caring for people with strength and compassion on what is often the worst day of their lives. I volunteer with Dog Rescue Newcastle providing sanctuary to a variety of fur-kids. I am standing to protect the vulnerable and to advocate for nationally consistent laws banning puppy and kitten farming, an end to factory farming and live export and to protect our unique wildlife from habitat destruction. I have lived in the Hunter for 45 years and, with my husband, have four children and seven grandchildren.
Stuart Bonds (Independent)
Age: 35
Occupation: Plant mechanic
Background: Father to Penny and Indy and husband to Sini. I work as a plant mechanic in the coalmining industry. I've lived in this region and raised my family here my entire adult life. Like millions of Australians, I got sick of the major parties making life harder, not easier, for ordinary citizens. They collude together in the echo chamber of Canberra to exploit, disregard and play off our region against others. I'm running for the sake of the industry I love and work in and my family and friends in the region. I'm worried our region will be sold off and forgotten about in the pursuit of brainless net-zero policies.
Cathy Townsend
(Informed Medical Options Party)
Background: I was born, raised and educated in the Hunter. I worked at the Commonwealth Bank then left to get married and raise five children. I have fostered two more kids and have four grandchildren. I returned to the workforce but suffered discrimination in two male-dominated businesses then bullying from a manager at a job in Gladstone. Due to government restrictions over the last two years, my mother died alone in 2020. I returned to the Hunter last year to spend more time with my children and grandchildren. I have long held an interest in natural health. I stand for everyone's right to make uncoerced medical decisions regarding their own health.
Geoff Passfield
(United Australia Party)
Age: 50
Occupation: Teacher
Background: I've been married for 29 years and have two adult children. I have lived, worked and raised my family in the Hunter. I'm an ex-tradie who has worked in labour-hire and taught at TAFE and in industry before retraining as an industrial arts teacher. I'm running in this election because this is my home, and it's time the people of the Hunter got a fair go. I'm here to fight for the coal industry and for the jobs it provides. I will fight with everything I have for what's best for our region.
James Thomson (Nationals)
Age: 29
Occupation: Community relations officer
Background: I grew up in regional NSW with parents who run their own small business. I am married to my amazing wife, Claire, with two young kids living in Cameron Park. After studying a double degree in business and law at the University of Newcastle I worked on the V8 Supercars project and currently work for a local school. I am passionate about making sure our kids and grandkids can land the job of their dreams in the Hunter. We need a vision for the future where we back existing industries whilst creating new opportunities for families.
Dale McNamara (Pauline Hanson's One Nation)
Age: 63
Occupation: Executive director
Background: I am a great Australian success story. A born and bred Singleton local who has lived in the Hunter all his life, I am a self-made man with extensive business experience and success in the coalmining, agricultural, horse racing and hospitality industries, covering the wide economic diversity of the Hunter electorate.
Scott Laruffa (Independent)
Age: 59
Occupation: Earthmoving
Background: I have worked in an earthmoving business for 14 years. Before that I worked in a family business called Riverview Hostel at Cooranbong. For most of my working life I have looked after the elderly and disadvantaged. l grew up in the nursing home industry. I can see a lot of problems with this regime that need correcting.
Neil Turner (Pauline Hanson's One Nation)
Age: 64
Occupation: Fitter machinist
Background: I work in the coalmining industry and live in Raymond Terrace. I began my working life in the tool-making trade in western Sydney when industries were constantly moving offshore as manufacturing in Australia was and is in decline under various governments. I have been a union delegate and member for many years. I became involved with One Nation 25 years ago because of my disillusionment with the major parties being out of touch with the normal person, driven by polls and ideology. I now serve as the president of One Nation in NSW.
Brooke Vitnell (Liberal)
Age: 30
Occupation: Solicitor
Background: I am a born and bred Port Stephens woman who lives in Medowie with my husband, Julian, and our two cats. My family on all sides have lived in the Hunter for over a century working in mining, the timber industry and running small businesses. I work in family law, property law, wills and estates in the family-operated firm run by my father, David. I am a proud advocate for better youth mental health outcomes locally, advocate against domestic and family violence, raising the issue of elder abuse, and have assisted victims of institutionalised child sexual abuse with applications to the national redress scheme in a pro bono capacity.
Meryl Swanson (Labor)
Age: 51
Occupation: Member for Paterson
Background: First elected in 2016, I am shadow assistant minister for defence. Born in Kurri Kurri as the daughter of a coalminer, I was a radio presenter and business owner. I am committed to relieving cost-of-living pressures through cheaper power and childcare, secure jobs and training. I will deliver better healthcare and aged care, a Medicare licence for Maitland Hospital's MRI and better access to GPs. I stand up for pensioners and veterans. I will fast-track the M1 extension from Black Hill to Raymond Terrace and upgrade roads at Heddon Greta and Thornton. I support koala conservation and solutions for PFAS-affected communities.
Angela Ketas (Informed Medical Options)
Occupation: Nurse, barrister, educator
Background: I am passionate about human rights, health choices and alternatives to mainstream education. I have witnessed the devastation caused by the draconian measures and divisiveness that have been forced on my community in recent times. I have been married for 20 years and raised two teenage sons. My background is as a registered nurse and a barrister defending human, environmental and animal rights. For the past 10 years, I have worked for an independent school supporting it in all aspects of school safety and child protection. I am a wildlife rescuer, have studied shamanism and have worked as a judge's associate, in hospitality, tour guiding, aged care and outdoor education.
Louise Ihlein (Greens)
Age: 61
Occupation: Student
Background: I worked as a registered nurse for many years in public hospitals and GP clinics. I am also a mum of two fine young men. I am now at University of Newcastle studying development studies, majoring in citizens and citizenship.
Sonia Bailey (Liberal Democrats)
Age: 40
Occupation: Self-employed
Background: I am a devoted wife and mother and have lived in the Paterson electorate for almost 30 years. Immersing myself in the community, I eagerly help people of all backgrounds by volunteering at local op-shops, fundraising for Girl Guides and cooking for those in need. I fight for freedom, better mental health and pediatric services and accountability of elected politicians. I want to end government overreach, give Aussies their rights back and bring commonsense to parliament. The time has come for career and hereditary politicians to step aside as we the people take back control of our nation.
Jason Olbourne (United Australia Party)
Age: 50
Occupation: Radio host
Background: I am a political observer, ex-Labor preselection candidate and married father of five whose TV production career ended in April 2020 as a covid casualty. Paterson is a microcosm of Australia and has everything to build a family. The events of the past two years have created great risk for our electorate, with pressure via net zero on coalmining and rising inflation caused by government debt, supply shortages and geopolitical uncertainty threatening livelihoods and homes. We must address these issues with direct policies that protect the people. The UAP has both the credentials and policy to match. Coal. Homes. Jobs. Kids.
