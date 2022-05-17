Background: Father to Penny and Indy and husband to Sini. I work as a plant mechanic in the coalmining industry. I've lived in this region and raised my family here my entire adult life. Like millions of Australians, I got sick of the major parties making life harder, not easier, for ordinary citizens. They collude together in the echo chamber of Canberra to exploit, disregard and play off our region against others. I'm running for the sake of the industry I love and work in and my family and friends in the region. I'm worried our region will be sold off and forgotten about in the pursuit of brainless net-zero policies.