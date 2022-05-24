The Wollombi Valley Progress Association has welcomed the NSW Government's decision to scrap a plan for a new coal project near the historic village.
The government's Strategic Statement on Coal Exploration and Mining - released in June 2020 - had earmarked about 178 square kilometres between Wollombi and Broke as potential area for coal exploration.
In a parliamentary budget estimates hearing on May 4, NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole confirmed that Wollombi had been ruled out from strategic release, citing "significant land-use conflicts, environmental and cultural constraints, and uncertain economic prospects".
The progress association - which established the 'No Mine in Wollombi' campaign in 2020 - was pleased with the news.
"The Deputy Premier's remarks are a huge relief to all the residents and tourists who have a great connection to Wollombi Valley," association spokesperson Euan Wilcox said.
"The environmental and cultural heritage of the area are well known as was the dubious economics of a greenfield coal mine.
"For over 18 months we lived with the prospect of a mine right on our doorstep. There was no consultation or warning about the potential licence to explore.
"All around us in Broke, Pokolbin and numerous areas in this state, communities suffer incredible uncertainty and stress due to these announcements despite many are clearly not in the communities' interest or even potentially viable."
Mr Wilcox said it was disappointing that the recognition of climate change was not a factor in the government's decision.
"For the last three years we have had extremes in weather, and that is just as much a threat to our environment and community," he said.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal also welcomed the decision, after council had written to the then-Deputy Premier John Barilaro in October 2020 to call for the Wollombi coal exploration licence to be rescinded.
"I think it's great news that the community has been listened to and that this valuable natural environment and tourism area will be protected," Cr Suvaal said.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
