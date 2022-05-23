Pokolbin Reds steamroll Cessnock Mongrels in local rugby derby

The Pokolbin Reds overcame a slow start to run out 29-0 winners in the local derby with Cessnock Mongrels at St Philip's Rugby Oval on Saturday.
The Mongrels were true to their namesake and were at their scrappy and hostile best from the outset. The Reds spent most of the half in the Mongrels' territory but were unable to convert it to points except for a single penalty goal to Shane Doyle.
Leading 3-0 at half-time, the Reds were reminded to stick to their game plan and not be drawn into Cessnock's style of play.
Soon after the break Jacob Meredith crossed for the first try which he converted.
The rest of the second half was dominated by the Reds with Jackson Crebert, Claude Viviani and Steven Foley crossing for tries and Shane Doyle converting two of the three remaining tries.
The bonus point win lifts the Reds to second place 13 points, five points with a game in hand behind leaders Medowie.
Reds Coach's points: Jordon Kelly 1, Claude Viviani 2 and 3 points and players' player to Jacob Meredith.
