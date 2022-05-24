Too many lost furry friends

Missing companion animals have a much better chance of getting back home when the details on their microchips are up to date.
Cessnock City Council's rangers have noticed a huge problem with microchips and out of date details, to the point where 80 per cent of dogs seized this year have not found their way back home.
Advertisement
Ranger Services team leader Jason Mullee said a lot of the animals rangers are finding aren't microchipped, or if they are the details are out of date.
"One of the most important things that you can do is to have your animals microchipped and their details up to date, as it ensures that they're easily returned home if they're picked up by a ranger or person in the community," he said.
Mr Mullee said the rangers love returning animals home.
"Any animal that we pick up, we advertise on social media and our own Cessnock Council website," he said.
"It disappoints us when we can't get them home."
According to Mr Mullee, responsible pet ownership looks like having microchipped and registered pets, with current details, who are contained well in their property.
"We just want people to be responsible for their companion animals," he said.
"If you're moving address, and you change your other details over to your new address, don't forget to change your dog or cat's details over as well."
From January 1, to April 30, Cessnock City Council seized 93 dogs and only 19 of those were able to be returned to their owners.
The remaining 74 either had out of date details or their owners weren't able to be contacted.
A simple way for dogs to be returned home, especially when found by a member of the community, is to put a tag on the dog's collar with the owner's name and phone number.
Cessnock City Council give away free engraved dog tags to residents in the Cessnock local government area.
Cessnock residents can update their pets details by submitting an online form, which can be found here.
On Saturday, May 28 Cessnock City Council are holding a free microchipping day in partnership with the Maitland Animal Management Facility.
Dogs can be microchipped between 9am and 1pm at the Cessnock City Council administration building (entry via Cumberland Street).
Cats are being microchipped between 9am and 3pm at the Maitland Animal Management Facility (11 Metford Road, East Maitland).
Proof of Cessnock residence will be required.
Advertisement
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.