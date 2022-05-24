The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Too many lost furry friends

CC
By Chloe Coleman
Updated May 24 2022 - 1:05am, first published 1:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RESPONSIBLE OWNERSHIP: Cessnock City Council ranger Carissa Drew with her dog Nikolaj. Rangers are calling for responsible pet ownership as too many pets have out of date details. Picture: Krystal Sellars.

Missing companion animals have a much better chance of getting back home when the details on their microchips are up to date.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.