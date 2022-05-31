Cessnock District VRA Rescue Squad's response times are set to get a whole lot faster thanks to their new tracking system.
The mobile data terminal system, which is already used by the Rural Fire Service, lets the rescue squad see where their members and vehicles are, and who is available, in real time.
This will cut out the time it usually takes to make calls to members and see who is available or close by when responding to an emergency.
Cessnock District VRA Rescue Squad's public relations officer, James Harris, said the system lets them track members and vehicles whereabouts in real time.
"It will increase their response times," he said.
"We can recognise where everyone is rather than making phone calls, it might take an extra five minutes to do all that whereas if we know that they're available and that they're responding it's quicker for the truck to leave.
"Previously, we'd put our availability pretty much on a piece of paper in the office, and no we can do it on a calendar on that system to show when everyone is available."
The system, including iPads and mounting brackets cost about $8000, which was funded by donations from local businesses.
Mr Harris said the government does not currently offer funding for the Volunteer Rescue Squad for the system.
LJ Hooker Cessnock, Hunter Valley, and Kurri Kurri Bowling Club and East Cessnock Bowling Club all made contributions to make the new tracking system possible.
Run by volunteers, the Cessnock District VRA Rescue Squad is the primary rescue unit for the majority of the Cessnock Local Government Area.
The squad attends all kinds of rescues and accidents, and are available 24 hours a day.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
