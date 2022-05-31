The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock Rescue Squad's new tracking technology speeding up response times

CC
By Chloe Coleman
May 31 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW TECH: The VRA squad's new tracking system was put to good use in Monday night's storm, where they responded to 21 jobs while assisting the SES. Picture: Supplied.

Cessnock District VRA Rescue Squad's response times are set to get a whole lot faster thanks to their new tracking system.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.