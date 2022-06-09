The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Community

Wollombi Road Providore named finalist in 2022 Fresh Awards

MF
By Meg Francis
June 9 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CREAM OF THE CROP: Wollombi Road Providore's Michael Jenness and Lisa Cussen at the store which has been named as a finalist. Picture: Supplied

Sydney Markets has announced the 2022 Fresh Awards finalists and roll out the red carpet because a local business has made the list.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MF

Meg Francis

Journalist

Meg Francis is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury.

Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.