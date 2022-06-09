Wollombi Road Providore named finalist in 2022 Fresh Awards

Sydney Markets has announced the 2022 Fresh Awards finalists and roll out the red carpet because a local business has made the list.
Wollombi Road Providore in Cessnock has been named a finalist for Best Small Business.
Retailers and growers are evaluated through an intensive mystery shopping program.
They are judged on everything from produce quality and freshness, customer service and industry knowledge, as well as their store appearance and innovative approaches.
This year there are 63 finalists, across 15 award categories vying to be crowned the winners at the highly anticipated Fresh Awards gala dinner.
After a two-year hiatus, the 2022 event will be held at the International Convention Centre Sydney on June 29.
Meg Francis is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury.
