The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Weston Bears defeated 3-2 by clinical Edgeworth Eagles

By Tim Klingbiel, Bears Media Officer
Updated June 20 2022 - 7:15am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FIRST BLOOD: Aaron Niyonkuru opened the Bears' account in the 14th minute.

Finishing deserted the Weston Bears in a narrow 3-2 defeat to a clinical Edgeworth Eagles side on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.