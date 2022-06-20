A 61st minute run up the centre of the park saw Michael McGlinchey release Mohammad at the edge of the box, but the Dutchman failed to connect cleanly and pulled his strike wide of the post. Clear cut opportunities were proving few and far between at this point but one did crop up in the 73rd minute for Bower, who fluffed his lines from close range after a kind bounce. This seemed to break the game back open with a flurry of chances following once more.