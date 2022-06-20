The Advertiser - Cessnock
IPART approves rate rise for Cessnock Council

By Matt Carr, Krystal Sellars and Donna Sharpe
Updated June 20 2022 - 5:22am, first published 5:21am
VARIATION: Cessnock City Council receives a 2.5 per cent rate rise, 1.8 per cent in addition to the 0.7 per cent rate peg.

Cessnock is among 86 NSW councils that have won approval to lift their rates by more than the statewide cap in the coming financial year, reaping millions more for their budgets.

