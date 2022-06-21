After sold-out seasons at the Sydney Fringe Festival, Riverside Theatres in Sydney and the Glasshouse Port Macquarie, Junkyard Beats' award-winning The Box Show is heading to Cessnock Performing Arts Centre for two shows in the July school holidays.
In the hands of Junkyard Beats, ordinary household items are transformed into extraordinary musical instruments and unwanted junk comes alive in exciting and surprising ways.
The Box Show excites the imagination of children and adults alike, following four characters during their daily activities in a world made of cardboard boxes and junk.
The contents of an abandoned kitchen and wheelie bins become the greatest drum set in the world; plastic bags are an amazing musical instrument and the human body becomes a unique sound machine.
Learn about creative recycling, sustainability and thinking 'outside the box' with this high energy, imaginative music-in-education performance combining drumming, dance, theatre and comedy.
The show's founder and creative director, Oded Prior was born and raised in Israel and started to play the drums when he was 13 years old. He began experimenting with objects lying around his home to create sounds and discovered that anything can be a drum, including the human body.
With a language of gibberish and rhythm, The Box Show is accessible to any age and nationality. You won't look at a cardboard box the same way after watching this show!
Shows will be held on Friday, July 15 at 10am and 1pm.
Tickets are on sale at the CPAC Box Office, by phone on 4993 4266 or online at cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au.
