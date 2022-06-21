The Advertiser - Cessnock
Junkyard Beats' The Box Show is coming to Cessnock Performing Arts Centre

June 21 2022 - 4:30am
SCHOOL HOLIDAY FUN: Junkyard Beats' The Box Show will appear at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Friday, July 15, with shows at 10am and 1pm.

After sold-out seasons at the Sydney Fringe Festival, Riverside Theatres in Sydney and the Glasshouse Port Macquarie, Junkyard Beats' award-winning The Box Show is heading to Cessnock Performing Arts Centre for two shows in the July school holidays.

