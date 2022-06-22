The Advertiser - Cessnock
Throwback Thursday: 2013 Fire & Rescue NSW Firefighter Regional Championships at Cessnock

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
June 22 2022 - 2:00pm
Fire and Rescue NSW Kurri Kurri will host the Metro North 3 Regional Firefighter Championships at Manning Park, Cessnock this weekend, and the public is welcome to come along and check out the action.

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

