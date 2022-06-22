Fire and Rescue NSW Kurri Kurri will host the Metro North 3 Regional Firefighter Championships at Manning Park, Cessnock this weekend, and the public is welcome to come along and check out the action.
Cessnock hosted the championships at the same location (at the end of Blackwood Avenue) back in 2013. Take a look at photos from the event in our Throwback Thursday gallery below.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
