The Cessnock Advertiser's Letters to the Editor: June 29, 2022

June 28 2022 - 2:00pm
Letters to the Editor: June 29

INFORMATION AND SUPPORT IS AVAILABLE FOR ANYONE AFFECTED BY CANCER

Cancer Council NSW has launched our Here for Life campaign, designed to raise awareness of our 13 11 20 Information and Support Services that are available to anyone affected by cancer. 13 11 20 is the first port of call for anyone with any questions or concerns about cancer.

