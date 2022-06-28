I am humbled and honoured to have been re-elected as the Member for Paterson and am thrilled to be part of an Albanese Labor Government that will deliver for our region after a decade of neglect from the Liberals.
Having six Labor MPs in the Hunter and Central Coast, including a Minister in Pat Conroy, gives us a strong voice in government.
Last week I was declared by the Australian Electoral Commission as the Federal Member for Paterson for a third term and am looking forward to taking my place in the 47th Parliament at the end of July.
My immediate focus is to start the ball rolling on my election commitments.
As soon as is practicable, I will talk to our Health Minister about a Medicare licence for the MRI scanner at Maitland Hospital, and about restoring funding for GP Access and making it easier to recruit GPs to our region.
I will begin the work on providing more crisis accommodation for women and children fleeing domestic violence in the Hunter and on establishing a Veteran Wellbeing Centre in the electorate of Paterson.
I have requested a meeting with our Infrastructure Minister to work on fast-tracking the M1 bypass of Hexham and delivering on local sporting commitments.
I am setting up meetings with our local councils to ensure I am across their most pressing infrastructure needs, especially much-needed roadworks.
I will continue discussions I have had with our Energy Minister about ensuring the Kurri Kurri power plant is able to operate on green hydrogen and with the Newcastle Airport about the planned upgrade.
I am in discussion with colleagues about how we will set up the review into the re-use of PFAS-affected land.
I am seeking a meeting with our Environment Minister, Tanya Plibersek MP, to deliver funding for Port Stephens Koala Hospital's reproduction program.
I am confident people in our region will benefit from our housing policies, both in affordable and social housing, and assistance into their own homes.
Our plans for greater access to TAFE to boost our skills base and an increase in local manufacturing will create better local jobs.
The cost of living is a big issue for everyone, and our Treasurer, Jim Chalmers MP, is working hard to look at how we can deliver relief in the short-term, but also better outcomes over the long term in these difficult economic times.
Importantly, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made a submission to the Fair Work Commission recommending a pay rise for workers on the minimum wage, and that wage rise has now been delivered.
Our Energy Minister, Chris Bowen MP, has acted promptly to keep the lights and the heating on in the face of electricity supply uncertainty.
Much is being asked of our new Labor Government, and rightly so.
Everything cannot be delivered overnight. But you can be certain I am working hard every day to ensure our region and our community get our fair share.
Thank you for placing your trust in me for another term.
I am here to represent everyone who lives in the electorate of Paterson, and I welcome everyone to contact me with issues and ideas that you have.
