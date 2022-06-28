The Advertiser - Cessnock
Meryl Swanson: Canberra Matters | Looking forward to a government that delivers

By Member for Paterson, Meryl Swanson
June 28 2022 - 2:30pm
HONOURED: Following last month's federal election, Meryl Swanson has been officially declared as the Member for Paterson, and has started her third term in office.

I am humbled and honoured to have been re-elected as the Member for Paterson and am thrilled to be part of an Albanese Labor Government that will deliver for our region after a decade of neglect from the Liberals.

