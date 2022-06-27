The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Former Bulldog Anderson scores hat-trick as Cessnock smash Kurri Kurri 50-0

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 27 2022 - 7:27am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG SCORE: Jayden Young crosses for a try in the Goannas 50-0 win against Kurri Kurri. Picture: Fiona Wallace

Former Bulldog Jarred Anderson celebrated his return to The Graveyard with a hat-trick as the Goannas ran rampant with a 50-0 shutout in the Coalfields derby against Kurri Kurri on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.