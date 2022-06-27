Former Bulldog Anderson scores hat-trick as Cessnock smash Kurri Kurri 50-0

Former Bulldog Jarred Anderson celebrated his return to The Graveyard with a hat-trick as the Goannas ran rampant with a 50-0 shutout in the Coalfields derby against Kurri Kurri on Saturday.
Anderson received special praise from Cessnock coach Harry Siejka who was delighted with his entire team's performance.
"I don't think anyone really had a bad game. I thought Jarred Anderson was really good against his old club in the centres for us," Siejka said.
"Wyatt Shaw has been good for us every game he has played. Honeti Tuha was good, Harry O'Brien you could name nearly every player.
"Younger guys like Joshy Cagney on the wing and Hayden Regan come in a filled a spot on the bench as hooker and I thought he did really well as well."
The Bulldogs were missing 13 players from their top squad and were involved in a real arm wrestle for the first 10 minutes before the Goannas controlled the game on the back of physical defence.
"I know they were missing a few but we had four or five out as well," Siejka said.
"I thought Kurri were tough, they were brave and they always are especially in a Coalfields derby, but I think the scoreline reflected how we played.
"I thought we were able to play the game as we wanted. We were really physical in defence and I think the scoreboard really reflects our attitude to the game.
"The first 10 minutes we were in a bit of an arm wrestle but after that I never really felt they were going to trouble us."
The Goannas have won their past three games and conceded just 16 points in the process since what appeared to be at the time an upset loss to Wests.
Wests have showed since they are no easy beats and the Goannas have at last been able to show the benefits of a stable team.
"We've been really good. I think at the moment we've just got steady blokes in steady positions," Siejka said.
"We chopped and changed at the start of the year with guys with injuries and guys with the Knights.
"The last three or four weeks the side has been pretty set and key positions have all been the same.
"I think our combinations are starting to get better.
"The most pleasing thing for me at the moment is our defence. We are not leaking too many points which is important in this comp.
"It's taken a couple of weeks but I think we are starting to turn a corner now and I think we are starting to do it at the right time.
"The next couple of weeks are going to be tough for us. I think that will give us a better understanding of where we are, I'm looking forward to it."
Cessnock hosts South Newcastle next Saturday, followed by a blockbuster at home against the Maitland Pickers.
The Bulldogs are away to The Entrance followed by a home game against Souths.
The Goannas wore green socks in all grades in support of Green Socks for Bowel Cancer Awareness.
