Plans for a 206-villa retirement community at Huntlee have been approved.
Green Ridge Hunter Valley will be located on Kesterton Ridge - about 300 metres from the Huntlee Town Centre - and is anticipated to become home to more than 300 residents, with a range of two- and three-bedroom villas of house-sized proportions, each with a double garage.
Operated by Sencia, the retirement community will also include a $6 million luxury clubhouse, with amenities such as a heated indoor pool, outdoor spa, gym and group exercise rooms, consulting suites, a piano bar, commercial kitchen, dining areas, lounge, library, cinema and bowling green.
Construction is scheduled to start in July, and is expected to provide 150 jobs, with a focus on using local trades and suppliers.
Chief executive officer Stuart Moore said Sencia is looking forward to bringing this project to life in the Hunter Valley.
"We saw a gap in the Hunter Valley for luxury retirement living that provides generous house-sized villas and the highest quality facilities and services," he said.
"We anticipate people from around NSW will continue to embrace the tree change and recognise Green Ridge Hunter Valley as a great lifestyle proposition."
Sencia already has strong interest in the first stage release of 27 villas and will be commencing the clubhouse works as part of the first stage of construction.
It comes as the Branxton-Greta-Pokolbin area (which includes Huntlee) was revealed as the Hunter's second-strongest area for home building in the 2022 edition of the HIA Population & Residential Building Hotspots Report.
Branxton-Greta-Pokolbin had a population growth rate of 5.2 per cent and $121.1 million in building approvals, only behind Thornton-Millers Forest (9.3 per cent and $129.2 million) on the Hunter's list of hotspots.
Kurri Kurri-Abermain was fourth, with a population growth of 3.8 per cent and $91.6 million in building approvals).
Huntlee is the Hunter's newest town in 50 years, and is expected to become home to 20,000 residents in 7500 homes on completion.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
