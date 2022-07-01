The data from the 2021 census is in, and it has revealed a lot about the average Cessnock resident, who is a 37-year-old male earning $696 per week.
According to the Bureau of Statistics, there are 63,632 people living in the Cessnock local government area and of those, 50.3 per cent are male and 49.7 per cent are female.
Advertisement
Cessnock has 17,108 families, and families with kids have an average of 1.9 children.
There are 25,765 private dwellings with an average number of 2.6 people per household, and a median weekly household income of $1493.
The average Cessnock household has two cars, and pays $340 per week in rent or $1647 per month in mortgage repayments.
So how does Cessnock stack up against the rest of the country?
There is a higher proportion of males in Cessnock than the rest of Australia; males account for 50.3 per cent of people in Cessnock, which is higher than in New South Wales (49.4 per cent) and Australia (49.3 per cent).
Females make up 49.7 per cent of people in Cessnock; lower than the state percentage (50.6) and the Australian (50.7).
Cessnock has a higher Indigenous population than the rest of the country, with 10.2 per cent of residents being Indigenous or Torres Strait Islander compared with 3.4 per cent of New South Wales residents, and 3.2 per cent of Australians.
Cessnock's median age (37) is slightly younger than the New South Wales average (39) and the Australian (38).
There are less people in Cessnock in a registered marriage (42 per cent) than in New South Wales (47.3 per cent) and in Australia (46.5 per cent).
Less people in Cessnock are attending tertiary education (16.1 per cent) than the state average (23.8 per cent) and the Australian average (23.3 per cent).
87.9 per cent of Cessnock residents were born in Australia, much higher than the New South Wales average (65.4 per cent) and the Australian average (66.9 per cent).
Cessnock residents are more likely to have no religion (41.1 per cent of population) than the rest of New South Wales (32.8 per cent), and the rest of Australia (38.4 per cent).
See the rest of the data for Cessnock from the 2021 Census here.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Cessnock Advertiser stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
If you didn't receive your copy of the Advertiser this week, lodge an inquiry here.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.