The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
Photos

Cessnock Goannas primed for Maitland showdown after 42-16 win against Souths

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 4 2022 - 5:46am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DOUBLE: Josh Charles crossed for a double in his 100th Newcastle RL first grade game. Picture: Fiona Wallace

The Cessnock Goannas have set up a top-two clash with Maitland following their 42-16 demolition of South Newcastle at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.