This will be our last blog update for today. Stay tuned to Cessnock City Council's page for road closures, the Bureau of Meteorology for weather warnings and the State Emergency Service for emergency information.
The NSW SES has issued an evacuation order to Wollombi and is directing residents and businesses within the Wollombi area - including Congewai, Paynes Crossing, Laguna, Bucketty, Ellalong and Millfield - to move to higher ground now.
The SES advises people to move to higher ground, go to an upper-storey building with access to upper levels, or higher natural ground such as a hill.
Storm and flood impact have interrupted essential services in the area such as electricity, phones, internet, water and sewerage.
Where to go if evacuation is required: An evacuation centre has opened at Cessnock Leagues Club for affected residents. Or, prepare to stay with family, friends or at accommodation outside of the flood area, where possible.
Simple things you can do now:
For more information:
Metcalf Lane, Sawyers Gully and Alexandra Street, Kurri Kurri (near the Railway Parade intersection) have been added to council's list of road closures.
CHLOE COLEMAN reports on the advice issued by the State Emergency Service.
The NSW SES is advising the community to keep an eye out for warnings and advice, and to prepare to put their flood plan into action.
Tammy Garrett from the NSW SES said they are asking the community to continue to monitor for warnings and advice messages that are coming out form the SES.
"If they need to enact their flood plan to leave early then they need to do that, they need to continue to monitor conditions and enact their flood plan."
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should consider:
Visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au or www.bom.gov.au/nsw/ for the most up to date weather and emergency information.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.
An evacuation centre has been set up at the Cessnock Leagues Club for residents impacted by the current weather event.
Weston's Fourth Street bridge has been closed, and O'Connor's Road, Nulkaba; Mount View Road, Mount View and George Booth Drive, Buchanan are among the roads added to the list of closures.
Ellalong Road has reopened at Ellalong, while Sanctuary Road remains closed. Sandy Creek Road is closed between Quorrobolong Road and Ellalong (flooding at Forbes Bridge), resident access only.
Quorrobolong Road is closed between Cessnock and Kitchener, and Abernethy Road is closed.
Sandbags are available from behind the Cessnock District Rescue Squad base on South Avenue.
Heavy rainfall is forecast to continue in Cessnock overnight, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicted 20-35mm on Wednesday.
A well-known Hunter pub has been inundated by floodwater, with an extraordinary photo showing the effects of the severe weather lashing the region on Tuesday.
Floodwater entered the Wollombi Tavern and was climbing towards the height of the bar just after lunchtime, owner Chris Books told the Newcastle Herald.
Mr Books said the rain had eased in the small tourist town, but he had heard of at least three homes that had been overrun by floodwater on Tuesday.
"The trouble with floods - I'm a member of the RFS, when there's a fire you can do something about it - you just can't do anything about a flood," he said.
Mr Books said the major flood level of 12.2m had been broken and the Bureau of Meteorology was predicting it to reach 13.5m - about 200mm higher than the flood during the 2007 Pasha Bulker storm - later on Tuesday.
Having seen-off bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic before being struck by a major flood, Mr Books said he remained an optimist but conceded the aftermath of this week's weather event would "be tough".
Meanwhile, more roads have been added to Cessnock City Council's list of closures, including:
See the full list here.
A number of roads around Cessnock, Ellalong, Quorrobolong and Pokolbin have been added to Cessnock City Council's list of road closures.
The list now includes:
The main road between Cessnock and Maitland has been closed due to flooding for the sixth time in 15 years as heavy rainfall continued to drench the Hunter region overnight.
Testers Hollow was closed shortly after 7.30am Tuesday, adding to a long list of road closures in the Cessnock local government area since the severe weather system began on Sunday.
Wollombi Road has also been closed at Narone Creek Bridge, meaning Wollombi is isolated, after Paynes Crossing Road and Great North Road were closed on Monday.
Motorists are reminded to reminded never to drive through floodwater. Be aware of driving hazards such as mud, debris, damaged roads, fallen trees and branches. If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, storm drains, low-lying areas and floodwaters.
If you need assistance, call the SES on 132 500. In an emergency, call 000.
Disaster assistance has been made available in 23 local government areas - including Cessnock - following this week's severe storms and flooding.
Assistance is being provided through the jointly-funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
Minister for Emergency Management, Senator Murray Watt, said the flooding has led to a large number of evacuations throughout Metropolitan Sydney, the Hawkesbury and the Central Coast, with major flood operations still ongoing.
"We have seen some of these impacted communities being hit by floods for a third and fourth time in 18 months, which is extremely distressing to the residents of these communities," he said.
"The Australian and New South Wales governments have worked very cooperatively through this latest flood emergency, to ensure defence and other resources were deployed early and fast.
"Similarly, we're now working hard together to make sure that impacted communities get the financial and other assistance they need as soon as possible."
NSW Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Flood Recovery, Steph Cooke, said significant recovery support would be required to help support communities once the major weather event passes.
"Today's announcement will ensure immediate assistance is available to impacted communities, including assistance for people who have lost or had damage to their homes," Ms Cooke said.
"While we are still very much in the emergency response phase of this developing weather event, as waters recede we will work with communities to assess longer term recovery needs and ensure appropriate long-term support is provided."
Assistance available under the DRFA may include:
For information on personal hardship and distress assistance, contact Service NSW on 13 77 88.
To apply for a concessional loan or primary producer grant, contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit www.raa.nsw.gov.au.
Information on disaster assistance can be found on the National Recovery and Resilience Agency's website at www.recovery.gov.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
