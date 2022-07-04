The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Tuesday flood update: Evacuation order for Wollombi area, Testers Hollow closed as natural disaster declared in Cessnock LGA

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated July 5 2022 - 7:58am, first published July 4 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EVACTUATION WARNING: Wollombi Tavern at 5pm Tuesday. Picture: Bhret Mcintyre (via Wollombi Tavern on Facebook)

UPDATE: 6PM TUESDAY

This will be our last blog update for today. Stay tuned to Cessnock City Council's page for road closures, the Bureau of Meteorology for weather warnings and the State Emergency Service for emergency information.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.