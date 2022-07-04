Take pets, essential items, warm clothes, medicines, insurance documents and valuables with you.

Relocate other personal possessions to a safer/higher place.

Keep moving to stay above the rising water level.

Do not start driving in affected areas during flash flooding.

If you are already driving, avoid flooded roads and find the highest nearby place to stop.

Flash flooding can cause cars to stall, fill with water, or be swept away.

Do not enter floodwater as there is a high risk you may be swept away.

Consider alternative ways to evacuate if possible.

Prepare to take drinking water and food due to possible long travel times.