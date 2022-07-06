Hunter cricket icon Lindsay Wood wins prestigious state sports award

Hunter cricket icon Lindsay Wood was one of 19 sports volunteers from a wide cross-section of sports who received a Distinguished Long Service Award at the 2022 NSW Community Sports Awards held at Commbank Stadium, Parramatta on Friday night.
The awards recognised outstanding achievements and contributions to community sport in NSW which is largely carried out by a volunteer workforce. Wood, from East Maitland, was honoured for his services to cricket.
Wood commenced playing cricket with Black Hill Cricket Club, later renamed Bolwarra, and then amalgamated to form Northern Suburbs Cricket Club in 1963.
He played first, second, third and fourth grade until his retirement from playing in 1994. During this time, he was captain of second and third grade teams.
Wood's time with cricket administration began at Black Hill in 1964 when he took on positions of treasurer, committee member, vice president, and selector until 1987. He was again a selector for Northern Suburbs ending in 1994.
He was secretary of Maitland District Cricket Association from 1970-1979, Board of Control member 1979-1982 and vice president 1981-1983.
Wood was a committee member of Maitland and District Junior Cricket Association from 1965-73, president from 1973-75 and on the protests and disputes committee from 2000.
Wood became involved with Hunter Valley Cricket Council as treasurer from 1972-75, secretary 1975-82 and again from 2007-11, management committee 1983-95, vice president 1995-96, president from 1996-07, recorder from 1982-86 and selector from 1983-08.
During this time, he went on to represent Hunter Valley as a delegate to NSW Country Conferences and Central North Zone meetings from 1975-2011.
He was a CNZ Selector from 1996-2008 and made two Emu Club Colts tours to Canterbury New Zealand as manager in 1988 and assistant manager in 1998.
Wood started umpiring in MDCA in 1994 gaining his state ticket in 1996 and has officiated in 257 games including more than 100 first grade games plus representative games at both senior and junior level.
He has filled the roles of committee member, vice president from 1994-2011, and has been chairman of MDCUA appointments since 1996.
He was named Maitland District Cricket Umpires Association Umpire of the Year in 2010-11 and has also been a member of Hunter Valley Cricket Umpires serving on the management committee 1995-97, president 1997-98, and vice president 1998-2008.
Wood was awarded life memberships with Black Hill Cricket Club 1975, Maitland District Junior Cricket Association 1975, Maitland District Cricket Association 1982, Hunter Valley Cricket Council 1988, and Maitland District Cricket Umpires Association 2011.
Sport NSW chairperson Carolyn Campbell congratulated Wood on the well earned award.
"Volunteers such as Lindsay are the backbone of community sport in NSW," Ms Campbell said.
"They are the dedicated, hard-working individuals who contribute countless hours to enable thousands of men and women, girls and boys, to enjoy the health and social benefits of community sport each weekend."
