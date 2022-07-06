The Advertiser - Cessnock
Hunter cricket icon Lindsay Wood wins prestigious state sports award

Updated July 6 2022 - 12:05am, first published 12:04am
Maitland cricket legend Lindsay Wood received a Distinguished Long Service Award at the 2022 NSW Community Sports Awards.

Hunter cricket icon Lindsay Wood was one of 19 sports volunteers from a wide cross-section of sports who received a Distinguished Long Service Award at the 2022 NSW Community Sports Awards held at Commbank Stadium, Parramatta on Friday night.

