Do you have a magnificent mullet but have never had the chance to enter the world-famous Mulletfest competition?
Here's your chance - the festival is running its first-ever online-only heat throughout the month of July.
Advertisement
Founded in Kurri Kurri in 2018, Mulletfest has gone national in 2022 with heats at 11 venues around Australia.
Touted as "Mulletfest Christmas in July", the online heat is open to all mulletwearers who haven't had the opportunity to attend a heat in-person.
There's also a pet category in the online competition, so if your dog or your pet sheep has the perfect mullet, now is your chance to show them off.
A winner from each category will be chosen by a panel of Mulletfest judges and receive a wild card entry into the grand final, which will be held in Kurri Kurri in December.
Entries close at midnight on July 31 and the winners will be announced at the next Mulletfest heat at the Commercial Hotel in Dubbo on August 20.
For more details, head to mulletfest.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.