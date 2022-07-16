The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
Photos

Snow at Cessnock in 1965 | PHOTOS

July 16 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Monday marks the 57th anniversary of Cessnock's most recent snow day.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.