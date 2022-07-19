Hunter Valley Gardens' annual winter fiesta Snow Time in the Garden concludes this Sunday. Book your tickets at huntervalleygardens.com.au.
The acclaimed musical parody Menopause the Musical will play three shows at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre this week. Show times are 7.30pm Friday and 2.30pm and 7.30pm Saturday. Tickets are on sale through the venue.
The Rotary Club of Cessnock holds Scone Time at Marthaville House every Friday from 9.30am to noon. Come along for a free scone, jam and cream, tea or coffee or hot chocolate, and good company. For inquiries, email cessnockrotary@gmail.com.
Handmade in the Hunter: Kevin Sobels Wines, Saturday 9am-2pm.
Hunter Wine Country Markets: De Bortoli Wines, Saturday 9am-2pm.
Tasty Food Markets: Kevin Sobels Wines, Sunday 9am-2pm.
Cessnock and Wine Country Toastmasters Club meets at Cessnock Leagues Club on Monday nights at 7pm. Toastmasters can help you gain social confidence and develop public speaking skills. Contact Anna on 4990 4093 or anna.vannetten@bigpond.com.
The men and women of Cessnock Combined Probus Club meet at Cessnock Leagues Club on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 10.15am (next meeting July 26). Come and join in some ''fun, friendship and fellowship". Contact Christine on 0409 041 066.
Brokenwood Wines: Friday, Bindi Duo.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Oran Vir. Saturday, MacReid.
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, TK Vibez. Saturday, 2GoodReasons.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Zane Penn; Dream Catchers. Saturday, Chris Saxby; Nick Rage.
Cypress Lakes Resort: Friday, Madelyn.
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, Danny and Jake. Saturday, Luke Davis; Komiti Trio. Sunday, Pistol Pete.
Huntlee Tavern: Friday, RNB night. Saturday, Felix Quinn Band. Sunday, TK Vibez.
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Gianni.
Paxton Bowling Club: Saturday, Chloe Gill.
Railway Hotel Cessnock: Friday, The Avenue.
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Saturday, Overload.
Royal Oak Hotel Cessnock: Saturday, Tim Usher.
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Dan Mani. Saturday, Teasha & Mari. Sunday, Finnian Johnson.
CYCOS has partnered with TAFE NSW to run a free DIY flower crown workshop on Wednesday, July 27. The workshop will be held at CYCOS from 3pm to 5pm and is open to people aged 11 to 18. Bookings are essential; email youthcentre@cessnock.nsw.gov.au.
