The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service Cessnock Support Group has announced the winners of its raffle that was recently held at Bunnings.
Trevor Kidd was a lucky winner, drawn out for first and third prize, while second prize went to Maria Edmonds.
The raffle raised approximately $2000 to support the vital missions carried out by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
The volunteer support group meets at Wine Country Motor Inn on the first Thursday of the month (next meeting August 4) at 6pm. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Patsy on 0417 901 146 or Ken on 0400 723 813.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
