The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock Goannas overcome Wyong Roos to win 26-22 come from behind thriller

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 18 2022 - 8:01am, first published 5:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Cessnock Goannas celebrated favourite son Reed Hugo's 100th first grade game with a memorable 26-22 come from behind win against Wyong at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.