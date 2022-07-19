The Advertiser - Cessnock
Hunter students encouraged to apply for scholarships for those doing it tough

July 19 2022 - 4:30am
The scholarships are designed to mainly assist disadvantaged students who will be entering Year 11 studies next year.

Students across Cessnock and Maitland in a position of financial difficulty or disadvantage are being encouraged to apply for an educational scholarship to help ease the burden.

