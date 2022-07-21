A new process for bushfire risk-management planning, which incorporates new modelling and methods for assessing the danger to people and property in the Lower Hunter, is on exhibition.
Residents of the Cessnock, Maitland, Dungog and Port Stephens local government areas are encouraged to view and provide feedback on the Lower Hunter Bush Fire Management Committee's updated Bush Fire Risk Management Plan.
Parliamentary Secretary for Police and Emergency Services Geoff Provest said strong local community input is important to achieve 'best practice bush fire protection'.
"Our RFS firefighters and other emergency service volunteers have been doing an amazing job thought a series of disasters lately, and they can get even better if locals get involved and share their experiences and skills," Mr Provest said.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the Lower Hunter is the first area in NSW to use a new process for mapping, analysing and addressing bush fire risk.
"The NSW Bushfire Inquiry following the 2019/20 Black Summer recommended implementing this new process for bush fire risk management planning, which incorporates new modelling and methods for assessing the danger to people and property," Mr Martin said.
Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said the local knowledge and insights of residents would form an invaluable part of the plan.
"I'm encouraging everyone interested to view the draft plan and provide their feedback on how we can effectively prepare for when a bush fire does occur," Mr Layzell said.
The draft Lower Hunter Bush Fire Risk Management Plan is on public exhibition until August 31. It can be viewed online at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, and at local council offices and Fire Control Centres.
The plan is a partnership between the NSW Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue NSW, the National Parks and Wildlife Service, Forestry Corporation, local councils and other key stakeholders.
