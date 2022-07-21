The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock and Maitland residents urged to provide feedback on Lower Hunter Bush Fire Risk Management Plan

July 21 2022 - 4:43am
Residents in the Lower Hunter are being encouraged to view and provide feedback on the Lower Hunter Bush Fire Management Committee's updated Bush Fire Risk Management Plan.

A new process for bushfire risk-management planning, which incorporates new modelling and methods for assessing the danger to people and property in the Lower Hunter, is on exhibition.

