It's a big week for Cessnock's federal MPs Dan Repacholi and Meryl Swanson, with the first sitting of the 47th Australian Parliament under way in Canberra.
Parliament was declared open on Tuesday, with Mr Repacholi (Hunter) among 35 new MPs in the House of Representatives.
Mr Repacholi - who won the seat of Hunter after the retirement of veteran Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon - said he's looking forward to getting on with the job.
"My first task will be working with the highest levels within the Albanese Government to make sure the Hunter doesn't miss out on opportunities now and into the future," he said.
"I'm looking forward to getting on with the job of implementing the change that the Hunter and Australia voted for."
Mr Repacholi is expected to make his maiden speech in the fourth week of the term.
Mr Repacholi's wife Alex and daughters Zoe and Asha travelled to Canberra to watch the official swearing-in ceremony. Sunday was "bring your family to work day", followed by lunch at The Lodge.
Ms Swanson (Paterson) - who is in her third term in Parliament - said it is "an honour and a privilege" to represent the electorate once again.
"I'm proudly and unapologetically a strong voice for our region," she said.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
