More than 250 students from across the Cessnock local government area gathered on Monday for the city's annual School Leaders Breakfast.
The event returned to Cessnock Performing Arts Centre for the first time since 2019, having been held over Zoom for the past two years.
Advertisement
The guest speaker was three-time Paralympic gold medallist Kurt Fearnley.
Now retired from racing, Mr Fearnley is an active advocate for people with disability, and inspired those in attendance at the breakfast with his energy, passion for life and can-do attitude.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said it was a delight to welcome Mr Fearnley as this year's guest speaker, and it was fantastic to see so many of the city's young leaders come together for the event.
"For the past 13 years we have held the School Leaders Breakfast not only to introduce our young people to the workings of local government, but to also shine a light on the importance of leadership," Cr Suvaal said.
"Every one of us has the potential to lead. It is not something we are born knowing how to do.
"Leadership involves dedication, the ability to listen and influence and guide others. Becoming a leader takes focus and commitment.
"Kurt's presentation showed our young leaders that dedication, a can-do attitude and never giving up can make the impossible possible.
"Kurt is a true leader, inspiring and humble, and I'm sure our local student leaders walked away with a sense of possibility for the future."
Council hosts the School Leaders Breakfast as part of Local Government Week, which this year runs from August 1 to 7.
Meanwhile, council is currently developing a schools' program, which aims to assist young people to better understand how local government works, and the importance of participatory democracy.
Advertisement
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.