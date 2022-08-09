The Advertiser - Cessnock
Unlocking the Past | Ivy Curtis: a campaigner for peace and social justice

By Kimberly O'Sullivan
August 9 2022 - 2:00pm
LEADER: Ivy Curtis, in the middle wearing pearls, as Head Mistress at Kurri Kurri Public School in the mid-1960s. Picture: Local Studies collection, Cessnock Library

Gladys Ivy Curtis, always known as Ivy, was born in 1905 in Broken Hill. She came from a large political family, with her father an active trade unionist. When she was a girl her family moved to Cessnock, she went to Cessnock High School and later became a teacher, a profession she loved and in which she would work for the rest of her life.

