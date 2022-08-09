In 1932, when Ivy was 27, the NSW Government passed the Married Women (Lecturers and Teachers) Act which removed all married women from the teaching profession. It took 15 years of solid campaigning by female teachers to have the ban overturned. Ivy was a delegate with the Teacher's Federation who strenuously campaigned against this discriminatory law. Luckily she had remained unmarried and independent so she was able to continue to work as a teacher and buy a lovely home in Cessnock, where she lived for the rest of her life.