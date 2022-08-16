The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/National Sport/A-League

No Valentine gift for Bears in barely conceivable defeat

By By Tim Klingbiel
Updated August 16 2022 - 5:36am, first published 4:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Niyonkuru

Weston Workers Bears carried a three-game losing streak into Sunday afternoon's fixture against Valentine at Rockwell Automation Park, though they would hope the recent two-week break would see them rejuvenated after a horror run.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.