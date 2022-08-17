Residents and visitors will have the chance to learn about the natural beauty and amazing ecology of the Cessnock local government area at a new festival that launches this spring.
The Our Bushland Festival will run at Poppet Head Park, Kitchener on the weekend of September 10 and 11, with a spotlighting adventure on the Saturday night followed by the main festival day on the Sunday.
The spotlighting event will be led by an ecologist and participants will have the chance to discover a great variety of nocturnal wildlife that is generally only seen at night. It will run from 5.30pm to 8.30pm and bookings are essential via the festival website.
Sunday's events will run from 9.30am to 3pm and will include bushwalks with local experts and ecologists, Indigenous cultural walks, informative talks in the Bushland Marquee, information displays and stalls, artisan and market stalls and food by local producers, and live music.
Bookings for the Sunday bushwalks are also essential, as places are limited.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said the festival was a fun family event and a great opportunity to better understand our local natural environment.
"We live in such an ecologically rich and beautiful area," Cr Suvaal said.
"The festival is all about engaging our community with the abundant natural world right on our doorstep.
"The more we know about it, the better we appreciate it and the more motivated we become to protect it."
Find out more at ourbushland.com.
