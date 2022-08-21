The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/National Sport/A-League

Weston Bears back to winning ways in dominant display over Lakes

By Tim Klingbiel
Updated August 22 2022 - 5:54am, first published August 21 2022 - 11:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPENING GOAL: Aaron Niyonkuru gave the Weston Bears the lead in the 38th minute.

With finals football off the menu for 2022, the Weston Workers Bears would look to celebrate other milestones in their Sunday afternoon home game against an out-of-sorts Lake Macquarie City side.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.