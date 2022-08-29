The Advertiser - Cessnock
Russell triplets off to world and triathlon events in Utah and Dubai

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 30 2022 - 10:07pm, first published August 29 2022 - 4:47am
The Russell triplets Ben (left), Jake (centre) and Sam qualified within seconds of each other for international Ironman and triathlon events in Utah and Dubai. Picture supplied.

Branxton's Russell triplets have created a slice of triathlon and ironman history with all three brother qualifying with seconds of each other for world class events in Utah and Dubai.

