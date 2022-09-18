Hunter Valley Gardens is being transformed into an adventure playground for the school holidays, and there's an activity for everyone whether you like a thrill or prefer to play it safe.
A giant jungle maze, enormous inflatable obstacle course, bubble zone and fairy and gnome wonderland are all being set up for 'Amaze and Play in the Garden'.
The gardens' horticulture team has been hard at work developing magnificent spring installations that can be seen throughout the gardens, including colourful birdhouses, potted colour displays and hanging baskets.
There will also be a gardener's wheelbarrow competition, where visitors can vote for their favourite and go in the draw to win Hunter Valley Gardens tickets.
Amaze and Play in the Garden will be open from Saturday, September 24 until Sunday, October 9, with activities on from 10am to 3pm (gardens open from 9am-5pm).
The giant jungle maze is set to be lots of fun, with hidden animals in the twists and turns of the 400m of pathways and deadlines to challenge your sense of direction.
Visitors can also bounce, scramble and climb their way through the thrilling giant inflatable obstacle course (height and weight restrictions apply).
There's also junior jumping castles for the smaller members of the family to enjoy (height restrictions apply).
One of the roaming entertainers will be creating fabulous shapes in the bubble zone.
