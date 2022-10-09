Hunter fans will be able to watch Cessnock boxer Troy O'Meley's first overseas professional fight with a special livestream of the four-card event from Thailand at East Cessnock Bowling Club on October 19.
O'Meley takes on Thai boxer Anirut Nerndee in the six-round middleweight bout as he continues his quest for a world title. The fight night starts at 7pm with O'Meley's fight the third on the card.
It's a return to O'Meley's boxing roots, and he says he is thriving in environment he first sampled as a 16-year-old.
"I am pumped to be here and feel like training and living in Thailand removes all the distractions for me and I can just focus on boxing and training," he said.
"I have been training in Thailand since I was 16. I am now 29 and I have built good relationships over here and I have a lot of opportunities here rather than being in Australia with boxing.
"My match maker and promoter here in Thailand has got over 30 world title fight opportunities for people and has a great plan for me to get a shot at the IBF world title."
O'Meley's record stands at 11 wins and three losses. He had a split decision loss to Wade Ryan defending his Australian Super Welterweight title and then in rematch Ryan won on TKO with a cut to O'Meley's face ending the bout. His most recent fight was a controversial points decision loss to Sam Soliman in July this year.
