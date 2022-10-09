The Advertiser - Cessnock
East Cessnock Bowling Club to screen Troy O'Meley's return to boxing ring in Thailand

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 10 2022 - 6:01am, first published October 9 2022 - 10:04pm
Troy O'Meley is fighting fit after a training camp in Thailand ahead of his fight on October 19. Picture supplied.

Hunter fans will be able to watch Cessnock boxer Troy O'Meley's first overseas professional fight with a special livestream of the four-card event from Thailand at East Cessnock Bowling Club on October 19.

