Lauper is a ground-breaking Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning songwriter and performing artist with global record sales in excess of 50 million. Her iconic voice, influential punk glamour and upbeat live shows catapulted her to stardom in the 1980s. Lauper won the Grammy Award for best new artist with her first album, She's So Unusual, and became the first woman in history to have four top-five singles from a debut album.

