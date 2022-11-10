Sir Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are coming to Australia next year on a tour that stops off at the Hunter Valley's Roche Estate on April 1.
Stewart will perform a massive two-hour set from his vast catalogue of hits - Maggie May, Sailing and Do Ya Think I'm Sexy? to name a few - and treat audiences to the first live performances of tracks from his current album The Tears of Hercules.
Lauper, who last performed in the Hunter Valley in 2017 on a co-headline tour with Blondie, will grace the stage for an hour to perform her most-loved songs.
Stewart is one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, having sold an estimated 250 million records and singles worldwide. He has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice; won the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting; was proclaimed a Grammy Living Legend; and is a New York Times bestselling author.
In 2016 he was knighted by Prince William at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.
The Tears of Hercules is Stewart's 31st studio album, and his fourth new album of original songs since 2013. He wrote nine of the album's 12 songs, including the first single, One More Time.
Lauper is a ground-breaking Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning songwriter and performing artist with global record sales in excess of 50 million. Her iconic voice, influential punk glamour and upbeat live shows catapulted her to stardom in the 1980s. Lauper won the Grammy Award for best new artist with her first album, She's So Unusual, and became the first woman in history to have four top-five singles from a debut album.
Since then, she has released 10 studio albums and hits like Time After Time, True Colors and Girls Just Want To Have Fun. She has been nominated for 15 Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, seven American Video Awards, and 18 MTV Awards. In 2013, she became the first (solo) woman to win best original score (music and lyrics) for Kinky Boots.
Jon Stevens is also on the line-up. As frontman of Noiseworks, he helped the band achieve four top-10 albums and 12 top-50 singles, including the classics No Lies, Take Me Back, Touch and Hot Chilli Woman. He also fronted INXS for three years.
