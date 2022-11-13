The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock driver Blake Hughes has ton in his sights

Updated November 14 2022 - 8:24am, first published 8:23am
Blake Hughes

Cessnock reinsman Blake Hughes boosted his hopes of driving 100 winners for the season, as well as making a run at the Newcastle premiership, with a treble at the track.

