Cessnock Goannas' Newcastle Rugby League draw for 2023

By Michael Hartshorn and Josh Callinan
Updated December 18 2022 - 10:07am, first published 9:00am
Cessnock will be looking to atone for their preliminary final loss to Macquarie when they face the Scorpions for the first time in round five. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

The Cessnock Goannas kick off the 2023 Newcastle Rugby League season at home against 2022 elimination final opponent South Newcastle on Saturday, March 25.

