The Cessnock Goannas kick off the 2023 Newcastle Rugby League season at home against 2022 elimination final opponent South Newcastle on Saturday, March 25.
The Goannas have just one two-game break during the season with their round seven bye (May 13) following the City-Country representative game on May 6.
The bye was introduced with the Northern Hawks admitted as the 11th team in the competition.
The Goannas meet the Hawks in round two at the Tomaree Sports Ground on Sunday, April 2.
The first of four Coalfields derbies is in round three when they host the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs on Saturday, April 8. The return match against the Bulldogs is not until round 17 on Saturday, July 29.
Cessnock hosts reigning premiers Maitland in round six on Saturday, April 29 and the return match is in round 13 on Saturday, June 24.
Another keenly awaited game will be the first clash against preliminary final conquerors Macquarie in round five at Lyall Peacock Field on Saturday, April 22.
There will be a Wet Weather Weekend on July 15-16, but the Goannas have fortunately avoided a bye in the round before or after. Their second bye is in round 12 on June 17-18.
The finals are scheduled to start of the weekend of August 12-13 with the grand final slated in for September 2.
ROUND 1 (March 25-26)
Cessnock v Souths at Cessnock Sportsground
ROUND 2 (April 1-2)
Northern Hawks v Cessnock at Tomaree Sports Complex
ROUND 3 (April 7-10)
Cessnock v Kurri Kurri at Cessnock Sportsground
ROUND 4 (April 15-16)
Wests v Cessnock at Harker Oval
ROUND 5 (April 22-23)
Macquarie v Cessnock at Lyall Peacock Field
ROUND 6 (April 29-30)
Cessnock v Maitland at Cessnock Sportsground
CITY V COUNTRY (May 6-7)
ROUND 7 (May 13-14)
Cessnock BYE
ROUND 8 (May 20-21)
Cessnock v Lakes at Cessnock Sportsground
ROUND 9 (May 27-28)
Wyong v Cessnock at Morry Breen Oval
ROUND 10 (June 3-4)
Souths v Cessnock at Townson Oval
ROUND 11 (June 10-11)
Cessnock v Central at Cessnock Sportsground
ROUND 12 (June 17-18)
Cessnock BYE
ROUND 13 (June 24-25)
Maitland v Cessnock at Maitland Sportsground
ROUND 14 (July 1-2)
ROUND 15 (July 7-8)
Cessnock v The Entrance at Cessnock Sportsground
WET WEATHER WEEKEND (July 15-16)
ROUND 16 (July 22-23)
Cessnock v Wyong at Cessnock Sportsground
ROUND 17 (July 29-30)
Kurri Kurri v Cessnock at Kurri Sportsground
ROUND 18 (August 5-6)
Central v Cessnock at St John Oval
