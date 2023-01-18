The Advertiser - Cessnock
Weston Bears host Macarthur Rams in trial on Saturday

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 19 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 10:45am
Liam Wilson in action for Weston in the trial match against North West Sydney Spirit. Picture by Kataree Photography

The Weston Bears resume their preparations for the 2023 season with a trial match against Sydney team Macarthur Rams at Rockwell Automation Park on Saturday.

