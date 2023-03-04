The Weston Bears kicked off their 2023 campaign with a disappointing 2-0 loss to Broadmeadow Magic under lights at Magic Park.
With neither side able to take their chances from general play, Magic's two goal both came from the penalty spot.
The Bears had a busy off-season, having secured the return of talismanic gaffer Kew Jaliens before the conclusion of 2022, a move that helped them attract some top talent to the fold.
A revamped XI, including seven new signings, took the field; ex-Sutherland Sharks keeper Gerard Roebuck, Japanese import Yuta Konagaya, young Dutch talent Alessandro Ouwerkerk, former West Adelaide and Mt Druitt Town Rangers midfielder Dieuseul Kandundaho, one half of Toronto's finest brothers Jacob Dundas, and Bears returnees Liam Wilson and Connor Evans made up the new contingent.
After a cagey opening quarter hour of football, Riley Smith got himself in a good position for the home side in the 18th minute before pulling his shot wide of the right post.
Konagaya rose high to meet a deft Kandundaho cross in the 27th minute but glanced his header wide of the mark for the visitors.
Roebuck stood tall to deny Smith one on one and with acres of space in the 31st minute, having dispossessed Ouwerkerk after a lapse in concentration.
Wilson drew a quality save at the other end in the 40th minute after Dundas was able to head down a Connor Heydon cross into his path.
Dundas launched an ambitious lob attempt in first half stoppage time that may have been a miscued cross, but it sailed harmlessly wide of the Magic goal as the sides went into the break scoreless.
Kandundaho was felled by ex-Bear Sam Kamper in the 49th minute as fireworks went off over the road, but there were to be no such pyrotechnics on the pitch as Evans' free kick from 25 yards only trickled tamely into the gloves of Magic custodian Cesar Serpa.
Dundas would draw the ire of the referee at the other end three minutes later, earning a caution for his lunge on Smith.
Will Ingram's low free kick drew a smart diving save from Roebuck, before Jeremy Wilson threatened from close range at an acute angle on the follow up. The resultant corner, though, was comfortably headed to safety.
Less than a minute afterwards, a hopeful long ball into the mixer found its way slightly fortuitously to Jarred Baker on the half volley, but he blazed his attempt well over the bar from 12 yards.
Evans won a free kick in the 57th minute on the edge of the box, cleverly goading Wilson into a trip after a change in direction, but his effort was just as innocuous as the previous one had been eight minutes earlier.
A surging 62nd minute run from Smith saw him get the better of Ouwerkerk, who was being given a rigorous examination by the Magic attack in a less than warm welcome to Australian football.
Ouwerkerk applied just enough pressure with his hands to concede a foul after Smith had made his way into the box. It was an unfortunate development for the Bears, and Baker made no mistake from the spot despite Roebuck diving the right way.
In a match where clear cut chances had thus far been hard to come by, one sensed it might be a tough road back for the Bears.
Things would go from bad to worse in the 65th minute, as Ouwerkerk opted for a risky pass across goal to Joey O'Connor with Smith and Baker both bearing down.
As he rushed in to desperately try to atone for the error, he could only haul down Smith inside the box, conceding another spot kick. Again Baker was cool under pressure, this time sending Roebuck the wrong way and in doing so doubling the hosts' lead.
The Bears created a couple of half chances, but it looked as if the comeback was going to be a bridge too far. Some desperate defence from new captain Chris Hurley prevented Magic extending their lead in the 82nd minute, before Ouwerkerk was forced off after picking up an injury.
There would be no way back into the contest for the travelling Bears; despite their best efforts, the score would remain unchanged at 2-0 Magic and it would go down as a less than stellar season opener.
They must now look ahead to what looms as a tough trip to Lambton next Saturday, with a renewed sense of discipline in defence a must if they are to collect a result.
