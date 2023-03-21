A weekend of full-throttle family entertainment is expected at the Hunter Valley Airshow on March 25 and 26. The weekend will be jam packed with hair raising aerobatics, historical warbirds, amusement rides, markets, a beer and wine garden, delicious street food and so much more. If you're up for something a bit more thrilling, you can take to the sky in a helicopter or adventure flight, take part in the paper aeroplane competition or jump in the virtual cockpit of a fighter jet. Tickets are available to buy online or at the gate. There is limited parking available onsite. A free shuttle bus departs every 10 minutes from 10 Lomas Lane, Nulkaba.