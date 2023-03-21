NOSTALGIA FESTIVAL
Kurri Kurri
The annual Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival is all about rock n roll, classic cars, hot rods, fashion, music, aancing and everything good about the '50s and '60s. Kurri Kurri's town centre will transform into all the glory of a bygone era on March 25 and 26. There will be a classic car and hot rod 'Show and Shine', a huge range of quality retro market stalls and food vans, fashion parades, rock n roll dance demonstrations, best dressed competitions and much more. Free live entertainment will be on all weekend at Kurri Kurri's Rotary Park and Lang Street. For more details go to our stories on pages 14-15 and 17.
HUNTER VALLEY AIRSHOW
Cessnock Airport
A weekend of full-throttle family entertainment is expected at the Hunter Valley Airshow on March 25 and 26. The weekend will be jam packed with hair raising aerobatics, historical warbirds, amusement rides, markets, a beer and wine garden, delicious street food and so much more. If you're up for something a bit more thrilling, you can take to the sky in a helicopter or adventure flight, take part in the paper aeroplane competition or jump in the virtual cockpit of a fighter jet. Tickets are available to buy online or at the gate. There is limited parking available onsite. A free shuttle bus departs every 10 minutes from 10 Lomas Lane, Nulkaba.
LIVE MUSIC
Vincent St Kitchen and Bar
Vincent St Kitchen and Bar has live music on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Multi-instrumentalist Thomas James is on Friday, March 24 at 8pm. On Saturday, music duo Wicked kick off at 8pm. Boney Rivers rounds out the weekend with hits from Creedence Clearwater Revival and Daddy Cool on Sunday from 12.30pm until 3.30pm.
SCONE TIME
Marthaville
Scone Time by Rotary is held at Marthaville (200 Wollombi Road) every Friday from 10am to noon, with free scones, tea, coffee and hot chocolate on offer. Large groups are advised to book in advance for Scone Time. Call Vicki on 0418 250 887.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
