Greyhound trials return to Cessnock after $300,000 upgrade to track

Greyhounds are back on track in Cessnock with the official opening of the upgraded trial track by Greyhound Racing NSW chief executive officer Rob Macaulay on Tuesday.
Mr Macaulay, who was joined by Cessnock MP Clayton Barr at the Cessnock facility, said the opening of the facility showed the commitment of GRNSW to not only racing, but the important need for quality, safe venues for participants to trial their racing greyhounds and to educate their young dogs.
"Trials tracks such as this one here at Cessnock are crucial to our owners and trainers, and particularly in these areas which have a large participant population," Mr Macaulay said.
"The Hunter Valley is a big region for us, as one of our best racing and participant jurisdictions, so it's really important to have quality trialling facilities available.
"We have made a number of announcements recently about upgrading racetracks around the state, and bringing venues such as Muswellbrook and Lithgow up to the standard to allow both to host TAB meetings, but the importance of quality, and safe, trial tracks has not been lost on GRNSW.
"Grass circuits are unique in our sport, and it's great news for participants that we have been able to bring Cessnock up to the standard where they can come and trial and educate their young greyhounds."
The Cessnock track closed for racing back in 2006 but continued to be used for trialling until 2019.
Just over 18 months ago, GRNSW announced it planned to upgrade the Cessnock track, and that work was recently completed.
Among the works are the installation of new starting boxes and mats, an upgrade to the catching pen, a new lure rail, and the renovation of the track surface. In total more than $300,000 was spent on the works.
In a busy day, Mr Macaulay also opened an upgraded facility at Thirlmere, in the Macartur region south-west of Sydney.
