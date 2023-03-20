The Advertiser - Cessnock
Greyhound trials return to Cessnock after $300,000 upgrade to track

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
Updated March 21 2023 - 11:52am, first published 8:01am
Cessnock MP Clayton Barr (centre left) and Greyhound Racing NSW chief executive officer Rob Macaulay (centre right) with trainers at newly opened Cessnock trial track on Tuesday, March 21. Picture supplied.

Greyhounds are back on track in Cessnock with the official opening of the upgraded trial track by Greyhound Racing NSW chief executive officer Rob Macaulay on Tuesday.

