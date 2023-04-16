The Advertiser - Cessnock
Ten-man Weston Bears hold on to win in top-of-the-table classic against Azzurri

By Tim Klingbiel
Updated April 17 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 7:00am
Weston Bears players celebrate Liam Wilson's goal against Charlestown Azzurri at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday, April 16. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.
The Weston Bears, down to 10-men for the final 20 minutes, pulled off a memorable 2-1 victory against the previously unbeaten Charlestown Azzurri at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday, April 16.

