The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Weston Workers Bears stifled in 2-2 Adamstown Rosebuds NNSW NPL draw

By Tim Klingbiel
Updated April 27 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bears' player Alessandro Ouwerkerk (left) in a challenge with Rosebuds' Murray Peart during the NNSW NPL match between Adamstown and Weston Workers on Tuesday, April 25. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Bears' player Alessandro Ouwerkerk (left) in a challenge with Rosebuds' Murray Peart during the NNSW NPL match between Adamstown and Weston Workers on Tuesday, April 25. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

An in-form Weston Workers Bears outfit, fresh off a victory in a crucial top-of-the-table away clash with Charlestown Azzurri, assembled their troops for an Anzac Day trip to Adamstown Oval to take on a Rosebud side for whom results had perhaps not quite reflected performances thus far in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.