Aaron Niyonkuru scores hat-trick as Weston Bears breeze past Newcastle Olympic

Craig Kerry
Ben Carr
By Craig Kerry, and Ben Carr
June 19 2023 - 12:00pm
Weston's Aaron Niyonkuru scored a first-half hat-trick as the Bears cruised past Newcastle Olympic on Saturday, June 17. Picture file
Second-placed Weston will head into Sunday's El Clasicoal against Maitland full of confidence after coasting to a 3-0 win against Newcastle Olympic on Saturday.

